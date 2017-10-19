Trader Granted GHȻ8,000 Bail For Stealing

Related Stories Dorcas Ekwam, a trader has been granted GH¢8,000 bail with two sureties for stealing assorted items belonging to her former employer.



She pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and stealing contrary to section 124 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that the stolen items included a set of jewelry, dresses, cooking utensils, perfume, and travel bag, among others.



He said the accused was employed as a househelp by Mrs. Quagraine, the wife of William Quagraine, an accountant and resident of La Tseado, in Accra.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant disengaged the services of Ekwam in May 2017 on suspicion that she stole the missing items.



He said on July 29, while Mr. Quagraine and his wife were at work, the accused unlawfully entered the house and stole a cooking pot and a set of spoon.



The court heard that one Emmanuel Adisenu Atsu who was then at home called the complainant on the mobile phone and informed him about the items Ekwam has stolen.



He said Mr. Quagraine rushed home, arrested the accused and sent her to the La police station.



He said police investigators later found the stolen items in her room during investigation.



Insp. Haligah said the accused admitted the offence in her caution statement.



The case was adjourned to November 27.