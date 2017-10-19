Fleeing Robber Shot Dead

Related Stories Two unidentified men armed with knives and pistols yesterday attacked the GOIL filling station at the Buduatta Junction in the Central Region and robbed two attendants of an unspecified amount of cash and their mobile phones.



Luck, however, eluded one of the robbers when in an attempt to flee into the bush, he was shot by the security man on duty at the station.



Attack



The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms Irene Oppong, said the two men attacked the station at 2 p.m. and collected the phones of the attendants.



She said one of them then led the attendants into the main office and met the security officer (name withheld) and collected his phone as well.



The robber, who entered the office, the police spokesperson said, came out and joined his partner outside and the two decided to flee into the bush with their booty.



Robber shot



Ms Oppong said the security officer then got hold of his licensed pump action gun in the office and shot one of the robbers through the glass door. He was later found dead in the bush about 20 metres away from the station.



The other robber, however, managed to escape, she added.



Ms Oppong said the fingerprints and photograph of the deceased, in his late twenties and of Fulani extraction, were taken while the body had been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.