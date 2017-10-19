Husband Films Wife While She Had Sex With 11-Year-Old Boy

library image Related Stories A mother of three who was filmed having sex with 11-year-old schoolboy has been jailed for 15 years.



According to the Dailymail, 36-year-old Dawn Davies lured the little boy to her flat and had violent intercourse with him during a 'depraved' two-year campaign of abuse.



At a Manchester Crown Court, it was disclosed that Dawn Davies’ partner filmed her abusing the boy, and later attempted to 'fight Davies off but she won', and the footage was later sold on a market stall.



Davies denied 12 charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity branding the boy a liar but was convicted after he testified against her before a jury.



She showed no emotion as the judge Mr. Recorder Peter Atherton said it was a “rare case”, adding that the child had been abused to “an appalling extent.”



He said “This was corruption and depravity at the expense of a vulnerable child - behaviour of extreme wickedness.



“The story he revealed was truly shocking and the amount of distress he suffered was very concerning. He was used in images and videos which were sent round to others. They were shared and solicited.



“The offending required much planning as you took him to a place where he was not supposed to be and involved him in things he was not supposed to be involved in.



“You would threaten him if he rebelled against you with going to the police and you threatened him into not telling anyone.”



Police raided the flat in Salford, Greater Manchester following a tip off and found a laptop and desktop computer which was used by Davies' partner to make searches for “nude teen girls' and 'nudist teen boys.”



A software had also been used to delete other material.



The obviously appalled judge, Mr. Atherton added that “This was an extremely distressing account to hear for everyone in court, more so for the child involved.



“He spoke courageously and was patently telling the truth.



“You subjected him to severe psychological and physical trauma, which I have no doubt will affect this young boys behaviour for the rest of his life. It was sustained and repeated assault.



“You showed no remorse at any stage and have denied everything. You don't seem to understand the pain you have subjected this boy to and the consequences which will follow. You threatening to send him to the police if he told anyone and you said you would make a false allegation of him breaking windows.



“You have no real understanding of the damage you have subjected him to. I considered making your sentence longer.”