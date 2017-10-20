Government To Clamp Down On Land Guards

Related Stories Government would soon move against land guards, who are tormenting investors and making it difficult for people to enjoy the usage of their property, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior said on Thursday.



Mr Dery said the lack of peace, could affect investor confidence in the country thus militating against government's flagship programmes such as the "Planting for Foods and Jobs"; "One District, One Factory"; and "One Village, One Dam".



Others are: “the Free Senior High School", and "the policy of creating the enabling environment for job creation since no business person or serious investor would want to invest in a country which could not guarantee its investment.



He urged Ghanaians to live peacefully with one another; adding that peace and a security to a large extent were provisions for development which could not be compromised.



Mr. Dery made these remarks in a speech read on his behalf at the Ninth Annual Interfaith Symposium of the Presbyterian Interfaith Research and Resource Centre (PIRRC) in Accra.



The Annual Interfaith Symposium seeks to create the platform for discussing responsible citizenship and nation building, and also to promote dialogue among Christians, Muslims, traditional leaders and people of all religious persuasions in Ghana on issues of common interest.



This year's symposium was on the theme "Religion and Citizenship: Bridging the Gap between Belief and Practice".



Mr Dery said as the Ministry assigned to maintain internal peace and security for all persons in the country, in order to promote peaceful development, it was committed to delivering on it on this mandate and would thus support any initiative or programme by an individual or entity which was aimed at promoting peace amongst us.



“Security is a shared responsibility and as Ghanaians we should resolve in our individual capacities to make Ghana a more peaceful place where we can live together in harmony,” the Minister said.



Mr. Dery said peace and security to a large extent were provisions for development, which could not be compromised; adding that the development of Ghana requires the existence of peace, safety and security to promote investment and enhanced trade.



"Even though there have been pockets of conflicts stemming from ethnicity, disputes, chieftaincy and religious misunderstanding, we have coexisted peacefully as people of different tribes and religions for many years in Ghana.



"This is reinforced by our beliefs and customs, which charge us to live peacefully with one another and also for the fact that we are citizens of Ghana.



"These together with our family system, communal spirit practices and values have been the driving force for the socioeconomic development in our cities, towns and small villages," he said.



Mr Dery said it was very worrying to see a surge in acts that threaten the peace and security of our communities and to a large extend the country; stating that "hence, I see no justification for killing a fellow man or woman in the name of God.



"Ghana is an oasis of peace in a turbulent region. We are consistently enhancing our economic gains due to peace and security”.



He noted that apart from the impact of these challenges on human capital, physical infrastructure and economic activities were also affected since funds earmarked for development projects often have to be diverted to maintain the peace and security of the community thereby putting a strain on the ability of governments to provide other essential public amenities and services such as education, health and social security.



“We owe ourselves a duty as Ghanaians and citizens to ensure there is peace and security for the socio-economic development of ourselves and country,” Mr Dery said.