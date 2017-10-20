MC Abrante Storms ‘Denkyira Obuasi’

Related Stories A businessman, MC Abrante, has visited New Obuasi, formerly Denkyira Obuasi, to share the word of God with the community.



The trip by MC Abrante followed the unfortunate incident that led to the grisly lynching of the late Major Mahama Adam.



According to him, as a Christian, he was obliged to go to all the corners of the earth to share the gospel of Christ.



He added that the same Bible says that for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.



He explained that the move was an initiative that he started from Ntonso Obuase which led him to Denkyira Obuasi.



The business man, who fellowships with Glorious Way International Church (GWIC), located at Sakumono, Accra, said it was important for the message to be drummed home loud and clear that the kingdom of God was at hand, hence the need for all to have a change of heart and attitude towards one another.



He said they were welcomed with open arms as he and other members of his church prayed and asked for God’s mercies upon the people.



He also donated clothes, mobile phones, and cash to over one hundred (100) people who thronged to the venue.



He disclosed that on January 1, 2018, he will visit the town again, adding that “this time it will be massive because I will be liaising with the Church of Pentecost, the Apostolic Church and others who have expressed willingness to support the initiative.



He said he was also soliciting support in the areas of hairdryers and other materials which will be presented to the young men and women who are jobless to enable them learn a trade to better their living conditions.



To this end, he appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists to come and support a worthy cause.



