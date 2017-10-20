Widower Catches Nurse Having Sex With His Wife's Corpse

library image Related Stories A male nurse is in the grips of the police after he was caught by a bereaved husband having sex with corpse of his wife who had just died from a lung related problem.



The obviously marveled husband could not control his temper and gave the nurse some serious beating before he handed him over to police in the Bolivian capital La Paz.



According to the Dailymail, the 27-year-old nurse named locally as Grover Macuchapi, is now facing prosecution on charges of profaning a corpse and obscene acts.



Confirming the arrest, Police chief Douglas Uzquiano said the appalling incident happened on Monday night around an hour after the female patient died at Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz, and was transferred to a hospital morgue.



Mr. Douglas Uzquiano said “Relatives of the dead woman had gone to the hospital to cancel a debt they had for the medical treatment she received.



“The husband went to the morgue and saw a male nurse having sex with his late wife.”



A local Newspaper reported the unnamed husband (widower) as saying “I saw what he was doing and hit him. He was moving and he had his trousers down.”



Interestingly, the pervert hospital worker blamed his actions on a trance.



He reportedly said “Something happened. It was like a dream. The next thing I remember was feeling a blow from behind when the woman's husband hit me.”



The 28-year-old, had only died around an hour before she was targeted by the nurse.



Prosecutors said Macuchapi could not be charged with necrophilia because the offence didn't exist under Peruvian law.

A similar incident happened in May when police in Argentina arrested a man who broke into a hospital morgue to have sex with a dead woman.

The 22-year-old drifter also blamed his act on an 'insatiable desire to have sex in the hospital'.