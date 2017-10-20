Grandma Killed Over Suspected Witchcraft

Related Stories The police say the 90-year-old woman from Alata-Panya in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region was killed on suspicion of being a witch.



She was accused of masterminding the deaths of some people in the Taikamui family of Big Ada.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Timothy Daasah, Commander of the Big Ada District Police, told DAILY GUIDE that intelligence picked up by his outfit revealed that some family members conspired and killed the aged woman.



According to him, investigations emerged that the deceased was accused by the family members of killing her relations through spiritual means and bringing misfortune to the family through witchcraft.



He pointed out that the deceased was subsequently summoned to an emergency family meeting last week to answer questions about the allegations leveled against her.



Immediately after the meeting, which was not conclusive, the Commander said the relations allegedly conspired to kill her to end the supposed mysterious deaths and misfortune in the family.



The Ada Police apprehended 11 suspects on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the 90-year-old woman.



The culprits are Asi Apedoe, 20, Tetteh Glover, 41, Helen Teye, 24, Peace Amakie, 67, Natteh Afadornugbo, 73, Natteh Kisseh, 65, Teye Afadornugbo, 74, Seth Akpaglo, 70, Korkor Occanssey, 60, Doyoe Kisseh, 63, and Peace Amakie, 19, a nursing mother.



They have been provisionally charged with murder.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, police received information that a sack had been washed ashore along the Volta River at Big-Ada.



The Police quickly moved to the scene and found the old lady’s hands and the legs tied with an electric cable.



The lifeless body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of the Ada-East District Hospital pending autopsy.



