Sunyani SHS Loses Headmistress

The death is reported of Madam Georgina Boakye, the Headmistress of the Sunyani Senior High School.



A source at the Sunyani SHS told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the late Madam Boakye died after a short illness at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani on Wednesday October 18.



Until her death, the Headmistress was the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chair of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS).



Eulogising her on behalf of the executive and members of the regional CHASS, Mr. Michael Nsiah-Agyapong, the Secretary described Madam. Boakye as a mother and a team player who related very well with all members and everyone who came into contact with her.



Mr Nsiah-Agyapong, also the Headmaster of Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School (TASTECH) in Sunyani said she was pragmatic and receptive and was always prepared to share knowledge with anyone who sought her opinion on matters of mutual interest.



He recalled the late Madam Boakye conducted the regional CHASS meetings with a sense of precision and urgency and represented them at the national executive meetings.



The vacuum created by her sudden death would be very difficult to fill, Mr. Nsiah-Agyapong added.



The late Maam. Boakye who would have attained 60 years to officially retire in the next couple of months was the Headmistress of TASTECH from 2003-2011 and Sunyani SHS from 2011 to date.



She left behind a son and a widower, a retired Warrant Officer of the Ghana Army.