Tesano Police Arrest 22 Suspected Criminals

library image Related Stories After receiving several complaints of robbery attacks from victims at the Achimota-Mile 7 and its environs, the Tesano Divisional Police Command, led by Chief Superintendent Oduro Amaning, together with six other senior police officers, conducted a special operation to flush out suspected criminals.



The operation which took place over the weekend, resulted in the arrests of 22 suspected criminals – comprising nine women and 13 men.



The police combed areas like Ofankor Cemetery, Dome Railways and Taifa and in the process, 14 unregistered motorbikes and 13 vehicles believed to have been stolen, were impounded.



ASP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told DAILY GUIDE that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be prosecuted.



She said the police had been receiving several reports of suspected robbers using unregistered motor bikes to rob unsuspecting victims in broad day light. Traders and mobile money vendors, she claimed, had often been the targets of the suspects.



The impounded vehicles, ASP Efia Tenge indicated, would be returned to their owners if they came with genuine documents to prove ownership.



