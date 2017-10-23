Apologise For ‘Amateurish’ GPS app – Cudjoe to VOKACOM

Related Stories The founding President of think tank, IMANI Africa, has charged VOKACOM, developers of the AsaaseGPS, which was later transformed into Ghana Post GPS to be used for Ghana’s digital addressing system.



Some Information Technology (IT) experts who have reviewed the application available on various mobile operating systems have given poor ratings of the app.



Mr Cudjoe emphasised in a Facebook post on his wall on Saturday, October 21 that the developers “must rectify what industry watchers have described as ‘amateurish’ and an embarrassment to technology and innovation”.



Mr Cudjoe, who suggested that the application is not novel as suggested, he pointed out that: "Copying is not so hard. Copying to perfection is adding value. The Ghana Post app did the opposite.”



He was of the view that the country “shouldn't hurry our President to be launching products that have not been properly verified” adding, “I hope the owners of the app make amends and apologise to the President".





























