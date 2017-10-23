Akufo-Addo Tweet 'Inviting Bastie To Eat Banku At Flagstaff House' Fake

Related Stories The President’s Social Media Management team says a purported tweet congratulating Bastie Samir for defeating popular boxer Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku) is fake.



A disclaimer issued and signed by Counsel and Social Media Manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, Esq. said: “The President has not sent out any such tweet and therefore, we entreat the general public to disregard the purported tweet being circulated on social media platforms.”



Bastie Samir stopped Bukom Banku in round 7 of their scheduled 12 round non-title bout in front of a huge crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday night. It was the first defeat in the career of the celebrated fighter.



Hours after the fight, social media was swamped with a screenshot of a tweet on the President’s Twitter handle congratulating Bastie Samir and inviting him to the Flagstaff House dine with President Akufo-Addo.



The message read: “Congratulations @Bastirsamirgh! you for come chop banku for Flagstaff House O.”



Banku is a local meal prepared from a mix of corn and cassava dough. But it is also the adopted name of Braimah Kamoko who is based in Bukom in the heart of Accra hence the name “Bukom Banku”.



Read the statement issued by Mr. Kwaw Essuman Esq.:



Our attention has been drawn to a screenshot being circulated on social media platforms, to the effect that the President purportedly sent out a tweet, at 7:55AM on 22nd October, 2017, to congratulate Bastir and inviting him to the Flagstaff House to eat Banku.



While we congratulate Bastir on his success in the bout against Bukom Banku, we wish to draw the general public’s attention to the fact that the purported tweet is fake and a creation of the imagination of certain mischievous persons.



The President has not sent out any such tweet and therefore, we entreat the general public to disregard the purported tweet being circulated on social media platforms.



We also entreat the public to take note of the President’s Official social media handles, to avoid being unsuspecting agents of these mischievous persons. The President’s handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are @NAkufoAddo and all handles have been verified.



Thank you.



Signed:



Kow Essuman, Esq.

Counsel and Social Media Manager for

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



