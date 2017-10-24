Prisoner On Death Row Eats An Entire Bible As Last Meal

library image Related Stories A 33-year-old prisoner on death row ate all the 1200 pages of a bible including the cover, as his final meal before his execution.



The worldnewsdailyreport.com reported that when the prison staff asked Jeremy Morris if he wanted anything special for his last meal, he answered “I just want a Bible”.



Thinking that the prisoner probably wanted to read the holy book, pray and repent, the prison guards of the William C. Holman Correctional Facility gave him an old copy of the King James Bible.



However, to the surprise of everybody present, the condemned murderer began tearing up the holy book and eating it.







It took hours of chewing and swallowing small pieces of paper, but Mr. Morris ate the totality of the 1200-page book, including the cover.



Walter Henri, the prison guard who handed him the old and worn out Bible, says the inmate seemed to “savor every bite”.



He explained that “He kept tearing pieces from his Bible and eating them like they were potato chips!”



Responding to questions about the propriety of the bizarre development, Holman Prison director, Frank Davis, said the staff decided to let the prisoner eat the Bible because it didn’t violate the establishment’s “last meal policy”.





It is customary in most jurisdictions where the death penalty is legal, to give sentenced prisoners a special last meal at their request.



But there are restrictions, concerning mostly the legality, the accessibility and value of the meal.



Despite its unusual nature, Mr. Morris’ choice of meal was “locally accessible and worth less than 40$”, making it conform to the rules of Alabama correctional facilities.



Jeremy Morris was sentenced to death for the killing of two Catholic nuns in 2007.