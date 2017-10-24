Help Revive The Cotton Industry, Government Urged

Related Stories The Ghana Cotton Farmers Association has appealed to the government to revive the cotton industry to create job opportunities for unemployed people in the Northern Savanna Zone and the country.



Osofo Patrick Adingtingah Apullah, chief of Ghana Cotton Farmers Association, said the agricultural sector employs many people, hence the need for more attention to be given to the sector.



Osofo Apullah, who is also Chief of Nyankpala Zongo in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, was speaking in an interview with GNA at his palace at Nyankpala over the weekend.



He said government should include the cotton/fibre industry in the Planting for Food and Jobs programme for the employment of many people in the Northern Savannah Zone and also include textile and jute industries in Kumasi, Juapong and Tema.



He said there is the need for government to make the right investment as well as put in place strategies to empower cotton farmers, which would earn the country a substantial exchange in return.



Osofo Apullah urged the public and farmers to desist from cutting down trees that protected the soil and also plant more trees to combat climate change as it was greatly affecting the agricultural sector.



He appealed to all to embrace peace in the region to promote productivity saying “peace must be preached in homes, towns and cities across the country.”