Youth Group Advocates For Abortion To Be Covered By NHIS

A reproductive health services advocacy organisation, IPAS Ghana Youth Advisory Board, has called for the cost of abortion to be covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



According to the group, the inclusion of abortion on the NHIS would make it affordable to all to help save the lives of the youth who have resorted to unsafe methods of abortion.



The Communications and Advocacy Chairman of IPAS Ghana, Mr Philip Duah, made the call at a news conference in Tamale.



According to him, it would be more economical for the cost of abortion care to be borne by the NHIS.



The News conference formed part of increased advocacy by IPAS Ghana YAB in support of improved family planning and comprehensive sexual and reproductive care for young people in the country.



Mr Duah said the current situation where health care services for complications arising out of abortion operations were covered by the NHIS rather tended to increase the financial burden on the scheme.



He said the cost of abortion was dependent on the service provider saying it ranged from GH¢300 to GH¢550, a cost, which was too high for young girls to afford.



He expressed dissatisfaction that in spite of the fact that over 47,000 women across the world died annually due to unsafe abortion, society continued to put more human barriers leading to more deaths.



He also called on approved health facilities to be youth friendly by providing them with vital information on reproductive health and family planning services including safe abortion to prevent unwanted pregnancies.



Mr Duah said “in ending problems associated with unsafe abortion and unwanted pregnancies, we strongly recommend increasing access to family planning services for all and addressing problems associated with services provision such as stigma.”



In Ghana, abortion is permitted under certain circumstances including incest, rape, and mental health reasons.