Caterers Besiege Otiko’s Ministry

Related Stories Several caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme on Tuesday besieged the office of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to demand their arrears.



The caterers say they are not happy with the government’s payment of their arrears in dribs and drabs.



GHS21 million released by the government last week took care of only seven days out of the 100 days they are owed.



The School Feeding Programme and sector Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba have appealed to the caterers to exercise restraint as the government makes arrangements to clear 16 more days of their arrears.



The programme has been bedeviled with problems in the northern part of the country which has led to the withdrawal of sponsorship by the World Food Programme, The Hershey company and S. M. D.





