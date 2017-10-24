Taxi Driver Killed At Tantra Hills

Related Stories A 34-year old taxi driver, Francis Cobby Mensah, has been killed at Tantra Hills, a suburb of Accra.



A friend of the deceased, one Justice, told Accra News’ Nana Ansah Sasraku in an interview on Tuesday, October 24 that his friend picked up a passenger at the taxi station at Tantra Hills on Sunday, but did not return to the station on that day.



Following that, the girlfriend of the driver headed for the taxi station the following the day to inquire about the whereabouts of his fiancée because he did not return home after work. But his colleague drivers could not tell why he did not return home.



Justice added that the body was later found in another car within the area.



The incident has been reported to the Mile 7 Police Station for further investigations.






