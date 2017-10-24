DVLA Goes Paperless

Related Stories The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has gone paperless with the introduction of a new smart card driving license.



The new smart cards come with a security embedded chip to curb fake licenses in the system. The chip will contain the driver’s information which will be linked to the new national identification system in a secured manner.



At a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, October 24 the Director for Driver Training, Testing and Licensing, Cheyuo Wienaa Musah, revealed the new system will cut the duration for issued licenses and other documents to applicants.



The authorities revealed that the new licenses take six years for renewal, and will be issued starting from November 7, 2017.



Meanwhile, the old licenses will still be valid untill they expires.





