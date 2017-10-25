Danger! Drinking Spots Takeover High Voltage Power Lines

Related Stories Today can report that danger is fast looming at Demod near Darkuman Police Station in Accra as drinking spots have swarmed a Volta River Authority’s (VRA’s) High Voltage Power lines in the area.



Consequently, many residents in the area had protested against operators of the drinking spots, particularly under the VRA high tension power lines.



Some of the residents, who spoke to Today in an interview on condition of anonymity, blamed the authorities as well as opinion leaders in the area for allowing people to do business under high tension power lines.



According to the residents, they cannot understand why the operators of these drinking spots should be allowed by the city authorities to sell under high-tension power lines, considering the danger it poses to society.



The residents who complained bitterly to Today, noted that such a development has the tendency to cause havoc, which situation, they added, can threaten the security of the area as well as the entire Accra metropolis.



To this end, they appealed to the ECG and the VRA ensure that they get rid of all the drinking spots under the high tension power lines.



They expressed shock at the failure of the appropriate authorities to stop such a looming danger in the area.