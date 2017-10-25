CHPS Compound Receives Medical Equipment

Related Stories A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Oyoko in the Bosomtwe District, has been presented with assorted medical items to enhance its operation.



These included glucometer, thermometer, weighing scale, strips, blood pressure apparatus and table-top refrigerator.



They were a gift from the Rotary Club of Kumasi, Nhyiaeso.



Mr. Thomas Okyere, immediate Past President of the Club, said, it was their contribution towards efforts at bringing quality healthcare to the people.



He indicated that assisting to improve maternal/child healthcare, provision of potable water and ensuring good sanitation were at the heart of their activities.



He pledged to give continued support to the facility to enable it to better serve the health needs of the people not only at Oyoko but the nearby communities of Aduaden, Adunku, Adwumamu, Mensaase, Kokofu and Nkwanta.



Mr. Moses Barima Djimatey, the District Health Director, who was on hand to receive the items, said they were grateful to the Club for the gesture.



He added that these were vital for quality service delivery and appealed for increased support.



He spoke of the need to upgrade the facilities at the CHPS compound to enable it to provide basic health services and said this was necessary given the long distance and the bad nature of the road leading from the area to the nearest hospital in Pramso.