Operations Of Small-Scale Miners To Be Audited - Amewu

Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, made the disclosure when he met the Progressive Small-scale Miners Association in Accra on Tuesday.



He said the Ministry would come out on Thursday, October 26, regarding the next line of action on the ban on small-scale mining, adding that the moratorium on small-scale mining might be extended for the next three months.



Mr Amewu said the Ministry would inaugurate District Mining Committees in the mining districts across the country to streamline the operations of mining.



He said the setting up of the District Mining Committees was a requirement of the Mining Regulations and hoped it would ensure sanity in the mining activities.



Mr Amewu urged the Mining association to stop and report recalcitrant miners who were still destroying environment.



Mr Wisdom Gomashie, the General Secretary of the Progressive Small-scale Mining Association, pledged to co-operate with the government's move to streamline mining operations in the country.



In January this year, government placed a six-month moratorium on small-small mining to ensure sanity in the industry in view of the massive environmental degradation and pollution of water bodies.



President Akufo-Addo put his line on the job and pledged his unflinching support to end the plight of galamsey in the country.