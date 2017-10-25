Asia Huang Galamsey Video Played In Court

Related Stories A criminal court in Accra presided by Justice Charles Ekow Baidoo, has adjourned a case involving Asia Huang, the Chinese lady accused of involvement in illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana, to November 6.



Ms Huang is standing trial with four others – Gao Jin Cheng, 45, Lu Qi Jun, 39, Haibin Gao, 26, and Zhang Zhi Peng, 23.



During the trial on Wednesday, 25 October, a tape containing video evidence brought by the prosecution was played in open court.



Accra News’ Ama Brako Ampofo, who was in court reported that the tape revealed how Ms Huang and her accomplices were neck-deep in the illicit mining activities.



Ama further reported that lawyer for Ms Huang, Daniel Awuku opposed the decision by the prosecution to play the tape in public, arguing that it will infringe on the right of the accused.



However, the court overruled that objection and allowed the tape to be played. The court subsequently admitted the tape as exhibit to help the trial.





