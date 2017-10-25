Man Rapes And Kills Catholic Nun Observing Prayers, Dumps Body Into A Dam

Related Stories Sister Ruvadiki Kamundiya, a catholic nun in Zimbabwe, was attacked and raped by a man while she was reportedly observing prayers. According to local media reports, the body of Ruvadiki - who was also an high school official, was found floating in a dam.



The deceased was on a brief pilgrimage to the Glorious Cross of life - a prayer shrine in the location she was at and was escorted by a female community member, who later excused her as she observed prayers. After taking a brief nap, the commnuity member was said to have discovered the nun had gone missing, raised alarm and organized a search party.



The accused rapist was questioned by the party and he claimed that the Nun had gone somewhere else, suspiciously adding that she appeared not to be of a sound mind when he bumped into her.



The search continued, but a second attempt at questioning the accused led to a search of his belongings and her personal properties were found with him. The search party then proceeded to a dam close by and came across the nun's body floating on top of the water. Bruises and blisters on her body indicated a sign of struggle on her body and she was bleeding from the nose.



Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to dragging her body and tossing it in the dam to conceal the evidence of his sexual assault.