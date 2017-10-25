Student Puts Bleach In Pregnant Girlfriend’s Water...

Related Stories A former student put bleach in his pregnant girlfriend’s water bottle because he did not want the baby.



Police at Millersville University said Pennsylvania college student Theophilous Washington, 21, from Washington, DC, gave his girlfriend the drink knowing it had bleach inside. Washington offered the girlfriend who was two months pregnant at the time the drink while in his dorm room the morning after she stayed the night. The unsuspecting girlfriend took a gulp, felt a burning sensation in her throat, vomited, then called 911.



The woman was examined by a doctor, and both she and child are believed to not have been hurt in the incident. The baby has now been born and both the child and mother are alive.



Washington later confessed to putting bleach in the water, and had said previously that he didn’t want her to have the child. He has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He will be sentenced in a few months, according to officials from the district attorney's office. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.