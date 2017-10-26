Man Arrested For Raping 14-Yr Old Girl

Related Stories A man believed to be in his 20s has been arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl in his room at Larteh in the Eastern Region.



Narrating the incident to Adom News, an eye witness said the victim heeded an invitation to cook for the man in his house.



The yet to be named man took advantage of the absence of situation and forcibly had sex wit the victim in his room.



According to an eyewitness, the victim was left in a terrible condition hence was rushed to Larteh Health Centre for medical treatment.



“She went out that she’s going to buy something. When she came back she was soaked in blood. We traced the rapist. She was taken to the Larteh clinic,” she narrated.



Meanwhile, one of the Midwives at the hospital, Cynthia Amoako indicated that the girl was bleeding heavily but in a stable condition presently.



The suspect is currently in the custody of the Larteh police pending further investigations.