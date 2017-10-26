Traditional Rulers Play Critical Roles In The Fight Against Galamsey - Deputy Minister

Related Stories Mr Paul Essien, the Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has said traditional authorities are central in the fight against illegal mining and logging.



He appealed to chiefs and queens to support government in the fight against the two key national challenges.



Government relied on them in this regard, and it would be ungrateful on their part if they failed to play their responsible roles.



Interacting with the members of the Dormaa Traditional Council at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Essien said any traditional ruler found engaging in in illegal logging or mining would be prosecuted.



The Deputy Minister was in the area to interact with the chiefs and queens, as part of his three-day working visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.



Mr Essien said the government would continue to make regular contact with traditional rulers in national governance as they are the embodiment of the people, development could not thrive without their active involvement.



Mr Essien said the Ministry was working tirelessly on a bill that would push the government to pay monthly allowances to traditional authorities and entreated the chiefs and queens to also play their respective roles towards national development.



He said illegal mining and logging threatened the life of Ghanaians and future of the nation, hence the need for all Ghanaians to support the government to curb the concern.



The Deputy Minister said the anti-galamsey taskforce set up by the government had intensified patrol on the various galamsey sites and warned that perpetrators would be prosecuted.



Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), lauded the support and contributions of the Dormaa Traditional Council in the fight against galamsey in the area.



He said with the support of the Council, the Assembly has been able to arrest the galamsey challenge which started in the area last year.



Galamsey, the MCE said was common at Amasu, Wamfie, Kofibadukrom, Kyeremasu and Kwakubedikrom but added that the practice had been brought under control.



Barimah Okogyeatuo Agyemang, the Adontenhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the fight against illegal mining and logging.



He affirmed the Council's commitment to support the government in the implementation of policies and programmes that would facilitate accelerated national development.



Nana Abenaa Boatemaa, Paramount Queen of Odumase Number One in the Sunyani West District and the President of the Association of National Women Traditional Leaders, called on traditional authorities to set up watchdog committees to help arrest any emerging trend of illegal mining in their respective areas.