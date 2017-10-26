NPP Thuggery: We’re Not Overwhelmed – IGP

Related Stories Police Chief David Asante-Apeatu has said the law enforcement agency is not overwhelmed by the continuous thuggery of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“We are not overwhelmed,” Mr Asante-Apeatu told journalists on Thursday, 26 October. His comment comes on the heels of the 18th vigilante hooliganism by pro-NPP supporters in Karaga, Northern Region.



The group stormed a police station to forcibly free two of its arrested members and also vandalised an office belonging the party. It also torched a motorbike.



The chaos was in connection with their accusation of the YEA Director up there that he discriminated against them in a job recruitment exercise. Mr Asante-Apeatu, however, says the police will deal with all hooligans irrespective of their political coloration.



"If you are from a political party and commit a crime we’re going to deal with you accordingly. When crime happens, we don’t give it any colour; it’s crime and we deal with it as such.”



"It’s our mandate to ensure law and order, but what somebody intends doing we are unable to prevent it but it is for us to respond accordingly.



"I don’t think it’s possible to have a crime-free society, they will occur but our response and how we are able to manage it is what is importan", Mr Asane-Apeatu said.