Man Stoned To Death For Defiling Girl, 6

library image Related Stories A South African man has been stoned to death by a mob after they allegedly caught him raping a six-year-old girl.



The unnamed man was killed with rocks on an estate in the north of Durban, the country’s third-biggest city.



Police have started investigations into both the stoning and the rape allegations.



Lieutenant Colonel Zwane Thulani, from the South African Police Service (SAPS), said: ‘A case of murder is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.



‘It is alleged on October 23 at 1.30pm, an unknown man believed to be in his 40s was assaulted to death by community members after he was caught raping a six-year-old girl.



'A case of rape was also opened for investigation.' Source: daily mail