Wee Farmer Busted

The police in the Western Region has mobilised some personnel to destroy a large acre of Indian hemp (wee) farm that was discovered at a village in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality.



The about 20-acre farm, located at Sefwi Mmrewa, has since been cleared and the plants set ablaze by police personnel.



The suspected farmer, Kwadwo Kwaayie, aged 30, has been placed in police custody in the farming community. Daily Guide gathered that the regional police command had information that Indian hemp was being cultivated in the small cottage of Sefwi Mmrewa.



According to sources, the command quickly mobilized some men and dispatched them to the village and during a search, they found the narcotics plants at a farm in a forest.



Briefing Daily Guide , ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, noted that on October 18, 2017, the police had information that Kwadwo Kwaayie of Sefwi Baakokrom had cultivated a large Indian hemp farm at Sefwi Mmrewa.



She continued that on October 25, this year, at about 10am, the police invited the suspect and got him arrested.



Ewurabena Adiku added that on the same day at 11:30 am, the Bibiani Divisional Commander, Chief Supt. Alex Wowolo, together with senior police personnel from the Bekwai and Bibiani Districts as well as 34 other ranks, armed with sharp cutlasses, stormed the wee farm to destroy it.



“The police, together with suspect Kwadwo Kwaayie, went to Sefwi Mmrewa where the suspect and an informant led the police to a farm in a forest and showed the personnel a large area of land covered with green plants suspected to be Indian hemp,” she claimed.



She continued, “Also shown to the police was a quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. The farm was photographed by a professional photographer.”



ASP Olivia Adiku revealed that two sacks of fresh plants and a sack of dry leaves were retrieved for evidential purposes.



She added that the divisional commander then ordered that the wee farm should be destroyed.