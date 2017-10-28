RCC Orders Traders off Suame and KATH Roundabouts

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has ordered traders and hawkers at the Suame and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Roundabouts in Kumasi to relocate to satellite markets built for them by the metropolitan assembly.

A statement signed by the Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, warned that they would not be allowed to do business at those places from Monday, November 06.





It added that anybody who refused to comply with the order would have themselves to blame.





The statement said the step taken by the Council was in the best interest of everybody - to avert imminent disaster.





It stated that apart from the chaotic scenes encountered at the two roundabouts and the huge volumes of refuse generated, there was the danger of a vehicle running into the traders and hawkers from brakes malfunction.





The consequences of such an accident could be grave and that was why the RCC needed to act to prevent any such thing from happening.





It called for the cooperation and understanding of the traders and hawkers.