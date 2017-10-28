KMA Moves to Assess Structural Integrity of Buildings

A team of engineers from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has been tasked to conduct structural integrity test on all buildings constructed on the Subin River.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said this was to ensure the safety of the people.





This comes barely after the assembly had pulled down two buildings at Dunkirk – Fante New Town, that were found to be sinking.





The MCE pledged to do everything to ensure that building regulations were strictly enforced.





He underlined the determination of the assembly to act boldly to level unauthorized structures – those sited on waterways to prevent flooding.





The Subin River is one of the key water bodies in Kumasi. It takes its source from the Race Course and runs through many communities in the metropolis.





Its once clean water is now gone as a result of excessive pollution by human activities – dumping of waste into it.





Mr. Assibey-Antwi said they would do everything to restore the river to its former state.