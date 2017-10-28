FDA Ups Effort to Promote Food Safety

The Food and Drugs Board (FDA) has intensified the drive towards ensuring food safety through education of the people on proper handling of foods.

As part this it has organized a durbar for market women and traders at the Asafo Market in Kumasi.

This was done in partnership with sanitation company, Zoomlion Ghana and other stakeholders.

It was held under the theme “Enhancing food security through safe food practices”.

Mrs. Nora Narkie Terlabie, Ashanti Regional Director of the Authority, said it was vital to avoid unsafe handling of food, to prevent contamination and food poisoning.

She highlighted the need to ensure food hygiene at all levels of food processing - from purchasing, preparation, storage to when it would be consumed.

She added that this was the way to go to save people from becoming ill.

“It behooves on everybody to see to it that the foods we take in are wholesome and safe for consumption”.

Mr. Prince Opoku, a Regulatory Officer, advised the practice of regular and proper handwashing and the maintenance of good personal hygiene.

He also called for keeping of clean environment to drive away rodents, insects and pests which could render foods toxic.

He discouraged consumers from eating canned foods which were dented, rusted and without expiry dates.

Mr. Opoku reminded meat and fish sellers to make sure that these were kept frozen to prevent micro-organism infestation, adding that, fresh fruits and vegetables should also be stored away from the sun.