Queenmothers Condemns Defilement of Four Year old Girl

The Executives and entire membership of the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, in conjunction with Women in Leadership International (WiLI) on Friday condemned the defilement of a four year old girl at Assin Adadiemtem in the Central Region.

“We unreservedly condemn this horrific act and actions of the people who would have wanted to shelve this matter of national concern,” a joint statement signed by Nana Ama Serwaa, President of the Foundation and Ms Mercy Osei Konadu Hammah, Country Director of WiLI and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, stated.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to seek total justice for “this little innocent girl and the family,” the statement said.

“We therefore call on all authorities who have vested right to do all they can to bring the perpetrator and any individuals who in any way obstructed justice for our granddaughter to book,” the statement said.