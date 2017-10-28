 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201710   >   24 Budding Ghanaian Writers To Be Celebrated Today





24 Budding Ghanaian Writers To Be Celebrated Today
 
<< Prev  |  
 
28-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
The organizers of the Ghana Writers Awards (GWA) will today honour 24 budding Ghanaian writers.

The 24 writers, who were selected from five literary genres such as Poetry, Short Story, Literature Blogging, and Spoken Word will be celebrated with different prizes at Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.

This is the second time the organizers of the event are holding the awards.
 
The award ceremony is on the theme: "My art my life; creating more opportunities for the youth in the literary art industry in Ghana."

Ghana Writers Awards is a literary prize instituted by some young Ghanaian literary arts compatriots to celebrate and promote Ghanaian writers and literature, particularly unpublished young writers.

The maiden edition of the awards was held on October 29, 2016, at the Marvels Ghana Mini Golf Course in Accra.


SHORT STORY CATEGORY

University of Hard Knocks – Philip Arko Ewusi

Liberia Woman – Samuel Owusu Achiaw

Prayer Mongers – Nana Yaa Asantewaa Asante

Faded Beauty –Robert Owuodihia

Incapacitated – Nana Ama Gyemaah Otuahene

The Sound Of Silence – Ruby Yayra Goka

Ruky and Buky – Serebour Badu Prosper.

 

LITERATURE BLOG CATEGORY

Celestine Nudanu

The Creative Arts Society

 

POETRY ON GALAMSEY CATEGORY

Dig Deeper – Yvette D. Adusei

The Dying Digger – Kweku Taylor

The Cry of the Land – Maame Akua Akyaa Koduah.

 

POETRY CATEGORY

The Piano Phone – Logoh Selorm Philip

Gentle Lucifer – Mohammed Shamsu-deen

A Thousand Mystics— Kofi Acquah

A Letter to My Oppressor – Emmanuel Agyei-Poku

That Jesus Name – Adjei-Arthur Bonsue

The Plight of a House Help – Gabla Godwin

Africa of Old – Sacket Anthony Djaba

Little Black Children – Gayi Eyram C.

An Elegy for Awonoor –Abelumkeamah Bertrand Azags

A Toil In The Dark – Kwao Jonathan Tetteh

Of Our Land – Ekow Dodd

The Making of Silence – Nana Karikari Akyempo Prempeh.
 
 
 
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 