24 Budding Ghanaian Writers To Be Celebrated Today

Related Stories The organizers of the Ghana Writers Awards (GWA) will today honour 24 budding Ghanaian writers.



The 24 writers, who were selected from five literary genres such as Poetry, Short Story, Literature Blogging, and Spoken Word will be celebrated with different prizes at Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.



This is the second time the organizers of the event are holding the awards.



The award ceremony is on the theme: "My art my life; creating more opportunities for the youth in the literary art industry in Ghana."



Ghana Writers Awards is a literary prize instituted by some young Ghanaian literary arts compatriots to celebrate and promote Ghanaian writers and literature, particularly unpublished young writers.



The maiden edition of the awards was held on October 29, 2016, at the Marvels Ghana Mini Golf Course in Accra.





SHORT STORY CATEGORY



University of Hard Knocks – Philip Arko Ewusi



Liberia Woman – Samuel Owusu Achiaw



Prayer Mongers – Nana Yaa Asantewaa Asante



Faded Beauty –Robert Owuodihia



Incapacitated – Nana Ama Gyemaah Otuahene



The Sound Of Silence – Ruby Yayra Goka



Ruky and Buky – Serebour Badu Prosper.







LITERATURE BLOG CATEGORY



Celestine Nudanu



The Creative Arts Society







POETRY ON GALAMSEY CATEGORY



Dig Deeper – Yvette D. Adusei



The Dying Digger – Kweku Taylor



The Cry of the Land – Maame Akua Akyaa Koduah.







POETRY CATEGORY



The Piano Phone – Logoh Selorm Philip



Gentle Lucifer – Mohammed Shamsu-deen



A Thousand Mystics— Kofi Acquah



A Letter to My Oppressor – Emmanuel Agyei-Poku



That Jesus Name – Adjei-Arthur Bonsue



The Plight of a House Help – Gabla Godwin



Africa of Old – Sacket Anthony Djaba



Little Black Children – Gayi Eyram C.



An Elegy for Awonoor –Abelumkeamah Bertrand Azags



A Toil In The Dark – Kwao Jonathan Tetteh



Of Our Land – Ekow Dodd



The Making of Silence – Nana Karikari Akyempo Prempeh.