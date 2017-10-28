24 Budding Ghanaian Writers To Be Celebrated Today

|
The organizers of the Ghana Writers Awards (GWA) will today honour 24 budding Ghanaian writers.
The 24 writers, who were selected from five literary genres such as Poetry, Short Story, Literature Blogging, and Spoken Word will be celebrated with different prizes at Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.
This is the second time the organizers of the event are holding the awards.
The award ceremony is on the theme: "My art my life; creating more opportunities for the youth in the literary art industry in Ghana."
Ghana Writers Awards is a literary prize instituted by some young Ghanaian literary arts compatriots to celebrate and promote Ghanaian writers and literature, particularly unpublished young writers.
The maiden edition of the awards was held on October 29, 2016, at the Marvels Ghana Mini Golf Course in Accra.
SHORT STORY CATEGORY
University of Hard Knocks – Philip Arko Ewusi
Liberia Woman – Samuel Owusu Achiaw
Prayer Mongers – Nana Yaa Asantewaa Asante
Faded Beauty –Robert Owuodihia
Incapacitated – Nana Ama Gyemaah Otuahene
The Sound Of Silence – Ruby Yayra Goka
Ruky and Buky – Serebour Badu Prosper.
LITERATURE BLOG CATEGORY
Celestine Nudanu
The Creative Arts Society
POETRY ON GALAMSEY CATEGORY
Dig Deeper – Yvette D. Adusei
The Dying Digger – Kweku Taylor
The Cry of the Land – Maame Akua Akyaa Koduah.
POETRY CATEGORY
The Piano Phone – Logoh Selorm Philip
Gentle Lucifer – Mohammed Shamsu-deen
A Thousand Mystics— Kofi Acquah
A Letter to My Oppressor – Emmanuel Agyei-Poku
That Jesus Name – Adjei-Arthur Bonsue
The Plight of a House Help – Gabla Godwin
Africa of Old – Sacket Anthony Djaba
Little Black Children – Gayi Eyram C.
An Elegy for Awonoor –Abelumkeamah Bertrand Azags
A Toil In The Dark – Kwao Jonathan Tetteh
Of Our Land – Ekow Dodd
The Making of Silence – Nana Karikari Akyempo Prempeh.
