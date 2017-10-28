September Allowance For National Service Personnel Paid

Related Stories The National Service Scheme (NSS) has paid the September allowance of National Service Personnel across the country.



A group calling itself Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana, over a week ago threatened to picket the Flagstaff House, if the government fails to pay them their allowances.



According to its Convener, William Agbodo, the government had failed to pay service personnel two months into their service, a situation that is negatively affecting its members.



He urged government to pay their allowances or they will be forced to picket at the presidency to demand same.



“Since we started service from 4th September, nothing has been done by the government so far to ensure that our monthly allowance is paid. They keep telling us to exercise a little patience but up till now, there is no hope that they will be paying us soon. Most of us come from far away to our work places, and we always have to walk a long distance to get to our places.”



But speaking to Kasapa News, Deputy Executive Director in charge of Finance & Administration of NSS, Dr Gifty Oware explained that the payment of the allowance delayed because service personnel had to go through National Identification registration process to establish their identity.



She disclosed that the service personnel will receive their October allowance before the end of the month.



