Police Arrest 26 Togolese Protesters In Accra

Prez Faure Gnassingbe Related Stories Police in Accra have picked up 26 Togolese who were part of some 300 demonstrators in Accra.



The demonstrating Togolese who are all resident in Ghana, converged on Kawukudi Park near Accra Girls Senior High School on Saturday morning clad in red and black attire to protest against their country’s leader.



They are joining their fellow citizens back home to put pressure on President Faure Gnassingbe to relinquish power and restore the country to democratic rule.



Operational Commander of the Accra Regional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori revealed that the protestors did not inform the police before going ahead to demonstrate.



He said the police had to act swiftly by arresting the leaders of the group so as to avert any trouble.



Chief Superintendent Ofori cautioned all foreign nationals in the country to respect Ghana’s Public Order Law adding that “one cannot decide to demonstrate without reference to that”.



