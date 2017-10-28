I Don’t Recognise Any Ga Mantse – Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Nii Ashitey has emphatically stated that he does not recognise any of the three persons separately installed as the Ga Mantse. Nii Ashitey who is also the head of the regional security council (REGSEC) flatly rejected claims by a faction to the Ga stool that he is interfering in the chieftaincy crisis.

Since the death of Nii Amugi II in 2004, all attempts to install a successor have been fraught with conflicts leading to installation of rival chiefs. In February this year, a former head of the Lands Commission, Nii Ajumako Nunoo, was installed the Ga Mantse by the Abola Piam We of the Ga State. On October 20, another Ga Mantse was installed by another faction going by the stool name Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, reigniting the crisis facing the Ga state.

A week later, Yaote Otoga II, the spokesperson of Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, a claimant to the Ga stool, told the media on Friday that the Regional Minister has been working behind the scene to impose the new chief on them. Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is know in private life as Dr Kelvin Tackie But Nii Ashitey told Edward Kwabi on 3FM92.7 that he has no interest in the Ga chieftaincy, insisting “I am very neutral”.

He also recounted that his accuser even complained to him on Thursday, as the head of REGSEC, about a group of people who were planning to attack his house, which the minister said he intervened. A second letter, was addressed to him by this same Yaote Otoga II to allow him and his people to enter the Ga Traditional Council. This, the minister said, was obliged as he asked the police to provide them with security that ensured that nothing untoward happened. They were however told to inform the acting president of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Ashitey recalled. “I am so much worried why he is talking like that,” he wondered, “the police came to guard you and you did whatever you like and you went away; so what is your problem again?” When asked if he is backing any faction in the chieftaincy crisis, he stressed, “I am not the one to determine who the king of Accra is. I don’t have a choice”. At least three persons have laid claimant to the stool and have been installed by different factions.

“I have told them in the face that, as at know I don’t know who to recognise until I have been told to do so by the Ga Traditional Council. I am waiting for the acting president, whatever he tells me, that is what I will work with, I don’t recognise any of them,” he said with frustration.

“If I am given enough evidence that the one they installed is the Ga Mantse, then we will recognise him,” the minister promised. He said the claimants are brothers from the same family but “they are becoming a disgrace to Accra or Ga people”. Meanwhile, security expert Adib Sani wants enough security on the ground to deal with any group that wants to cause mayhem as a short term measure.