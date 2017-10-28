Offline version of Ghanapost GPS to be rolled out soon

Related Stories The Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has said the Ghana Post will roll out service centers with offline mode devices for the generation of digital addresses via text message for users without internet access.



The software, Ghana Post GPS was launched on Wednesday, October 18, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to host the Digital addressing system in partial fulfilment of the government’s promise to formalize the Ghanaian economy.



Following its launch, concerns emerged over the inability for users without internet to generate their digital addresses, resulting in a massive backlash from mainly Tech Experts. Mr. Andah says the introduction of the service centres will resolve the challenge of securing digital addresses while offline.



“In localising the solution, we have thought through the online version and we are looking at a solution where people can use USSD and SMS to request for their address.



“Within the next couple of days, the Ghana Post offices or service centres will have these offline mode devices and if you want to generate your digital address and you go there, they can help you,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana will be paying tech giant, Google, $400,000 every year for embedding the company’s online map into the country’s newly designed National Digital Property Addressing System, Ghana Post GPS.



This was made known to the media by Managing Director of Ghana Post, James Kwofie at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Communications following criticisms of the digital address system.



Mr. Kwofie made the revelation when he was giving the breakdown of the amount spent on the system which was earlier announced to be $2.5 million.



“In terms of the cost, what is being paid for is the back-end solution, data analytics, hardware i.e. the firewalls and servers, Google license, marketing and publicity as well as technical support, and GHS1.7 million VAT which goes back to the government.



“Contrary to popular belief, Google charges when you use their systems for local purposes or commercial activities. The Google license fee at the moment is $400,000 per year – that is the enterprise package,” he added.





