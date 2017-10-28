No Rotten Chicken On The Market – FDA

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has denied reports of rotten chicken on the Ghanaian market, especially at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.



However, it has confirmed in a report that 266 cartons of imported chicken which went bad on arrival in Ghana had been disposed of safely.



The FDA has since allayed fears of rotten chicken on the market and has assured the public its monitoring team is on the alert to protect their interest.



A certificate of safe disposal from the FDA dated 19th October, 2017 stated that “this is to certify that the food and Drugs Authority has supervised the safe disposal of a consignment of Nana Frozen Chicken Back that was sorted out of a consignment belonging to White Stone Frozen Foods Limited as per Section 132 (2) of the Public Health Act, Act 851 of 2012”.