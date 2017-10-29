Nine Killed in Clash Between Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers

Nine Fulani herdsmen and some Kwahu farmers including; two brothers have been killed at Dwerebeafe, Aboyan and Mpeamu in the Kwahu East District.

The killings occurred following a clash between Fulani herdsmen and some Kwahu farmers in the bush of those communities.

A farmer and a 12 year-old boy are currently on admission at the Kwahu Government Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The bodies of the dead, which had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary at Atibie for autopsy included; Mahamadu Bahashi, 34, Molansu Osman, 33 and Bube Osman 23, all Fulani herdsmen.

The rest are; Sulley Yaw also known as Yaw Kitiwa, 28, Kwesi Asiama, 45 and his brother Kwesi Boateng, 43.

The rest are yet to be identified.

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Mr Bryan Acheampong disclosed this when he addressed an emergency meeting of the Kwahu East District Assembly.

He said there had been series of meetings and consultations between the chiefs, cattle owners, security personnel and the Fulani herdsmen to find solution to the conflict between the factions but to no avail.

He therefore advised the cattle owners to send their cattle to the fodder Banks in the Afram Plains to ensure peace in the area.

The MP who is also a Minister of State in-charge of National Security said police re-enforcement had been arranged from Accra to support the local security personnel to maintain peace and order in the various communities.

According to Mr Solomon Aboagye, the Assembly Member for the Hwehwee Electoral Area, he had a telephone call three days ago from Mpeam near Hweehwee that the two brothers failed to return from their farms that day and urged the youth at the village to organise a search party to look for them the following day.

He said the youth went to their farm and found their bodies in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds and later informed the police who went with them to convey the bodies to the Kwahu Government Hospital at Attibie.