Railway Workers Union Unhappy with Suspension of Train Services

The Ghana Railway Workers Union has expressed concern about the indefinite suspension of the two passenger train services from Accra to Nsawam and Accra to Tema.

It said while acknowledging the fact that these lines needed urgent attention to ensure safety of passengers, the indefinite suspension according to Mr Godwill Ntarmah, General Secretary of the Ghana Railway Workers Union left much to be desired aside sending wrong signal to the company’s customers.

He said the two passenger train services had for sometimes now sustained the operation of the Accra and Tema area of the company as well as the needs of the workers and the numerous customers who patronised their services.

The Union Secretary said: ”we are of the view that instead of an indefinite suspension of the services, timelines to address the situation should be announced to restore hope to our customers in order not to lose them and their fate in the restoration of the railways”.

He said the Ministry of Railways Development and the management of the Ghana Railway Company Limited must therefore take a second look at the proposal whilst drawing an appreciable timelines to address the issues.