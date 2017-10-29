Fake Soldier Busted

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a soldier and stormed the Accra Regional Police Command to plead for bail for his friend in police custody, has been arrested.

The suspect, Ernest Norshie, a computer system engineer, was apprehended at the premises of the regional command upon suspicion.

He was wearing military apparel which clearly indicated that he was a captain in the army.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Efia Tenge, said the incident occurred on Thursday, October 26, 2017 around 4:30pm.

Norshie approached a colonel, who was not in uniform and asked him for directions to see the investigator and the friend.

ASP Tenge said when the colonel asked the suspect to identify himself, he only claimed to be a captain.

When the colonel enquired about his unit, the suspect could not utter a word.

The colonel alerted the police who immediately arrested him.

A search conducted by the police revealed a military uniform, scarf, pennant and jack knife in his bag.

The suspect later claimed to be a cadet officer.

ASP Tenge said the suspect had been detained to assist in further police investigations.

“We have to uncover the reason for his disguise and to find out if he poses a threat to anybody.”