VRA, ECG Not Aware of MOU Exempting Krobo’s From Paying Bills

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Volta River Authority (VRA) say they do not have in their custody any official document exempting the people on Krobo land from paying electricity bills.

The two bodies have therefore challenged some youth on Krobo lands to produce the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) exempting them from paying bills.





Speaking to the Media in Accra, Mrs Gertrude N. Koomson, Manager, Corporate Communications, VRA said she was not aware of any MOU adding “I am also trying to look for it, We want to know the signatories, venue, time and date that the MOU was signed.”





According to her, the VRA had records concerning resettlement and compensations that were to be paid to people but, ‘We do not have any records exempting the people of the Krobo land from paying bills.’





Nana Arthur Forson, Director of Customer Service, ECG told journalists in Accra that the company had not come across any MOU exempting them from paying bills, adding that the mandate of the company is to procure power from VRA and other power producing firms and sell same to consumers.





On the high bills payments on Krobo lands, Mr Forson admitted that the problem was a national issue following the procurement of a new software billing system but the company’s management had delegated senior personnel to rectify it.





“Currently ECG is continuing with public education on its billing system and any problems facing its customers in Krobo area addressed by ECG customer Care services.”





Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo at the 2017 Mgmayem festival durbar held during the weekend expressed his regrets that traditional rulers have been blamed over sky rocketing bills.





According to Nene Sakite, he was also not aware of any MOU between the VRA and the Traditional Council exempting him and his people from paying Bills.





He therefore urged all those who have knowledge of the said MOU to make it available for him to swiftly act on.





The Konor of Manya Krobo appealed to the VRA to publish whatever they have on the payment of electricity concerning the people of Krobo.





Meanwhile, some youth group of the krobo land maintain that there was an MOU between their predecessors, the VRA and former head of State, Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1963.





According to Mr Joshua Ogborjor, Spokesperson, Concerned Krobo Youth at Somanya insisted that the “chiefs of Krobo land have the MOU and will by November 15, this year produce same.”





“From 1848, till this time all the records are there. I am very sure that the MOU exempted the people of Krobo from paying electricity bills.”





Mr Teye Kwao Kaismu, Public Relations Officer of United Krobo Foundation was not happy about the plight of the people of Krobo.





According to him, during the construction of the Akosombo and Akuse Dams, almost all their farm lands and produce were destroyed and a handful of people had been compensated.

He deplored the huge ECG bills passed on the people of Krobo saying they could not pay them because most residents were jobless.





Mr Kaismu alleged that there were other communities that were not paying electricity bills.





The Public Relations Officer of the United Krobo Foundation is of the view that “whether there is an MOU or not, there is the need for stakeholders go back to negotiating table following the takeover of our land by VRA.”





In May this year, some youth groups demanded for MOU between the Krobos and the VRA from the chiefs of Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo following the irreversible damages caused by the Akosombo and Akuse Dams.





The groups also demonstrated against the huge electricity bills posed on their people.