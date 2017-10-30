26 Togolese Protestors To Face Court Today

Related Stories The Police is set to prosecute some 26 Togolese nationals following their attempt to stage an unlawful demonstration in the capital-Accra over the political crisis in their home country.



This comes hours after they were arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command.



About 300 of the Togolese nationals converged on Kawukudi Park near Accra Girls Senior High School on Saturday morning, in preparation for a mass protest, but were dispersed by the Police after some arrests were made.



Police have said their action is in clear breach of the Public Order Act.



The Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Officer, Superintendent Kwesi Ofori indicated "We are investigating and by Monday we should be heading to the court."