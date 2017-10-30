Young Man Who Defiled 4-Yr-Old A Minor; Arrested

The young man who absconded after he was suspected to have defiled a four year old girl at Assin Adadientem in the Central region has been arrested.

The suspect known as Kwabena was arrested by the police on Sunday, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, DSP Shiella Abayie-Buckman confirmed to 3news.com. Attempts to bring Kwabena to book were hampered when he was allegedly cleared of any wrongdoing by the ‘gods’ of Adadientem through the local chief.

The action of the chief sparked public anger with a section of the public also protesting police’s lukewarm response towards the case even when the victim is fighting for her life at the hospital.

When civil society and the media started mounting pressure on authorities to take action, Kwabena went into hiding until his arrest on Sunday by the Central Regional Police Command. He is currently being held in the custody of the police. However, information gathered suggests that Kwabena is a minor and may go through the juvenile justice system.