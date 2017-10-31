Why You Always Feel Tired After A Good Sleep

library image Related Stories Always feeling tired, even after sleeping well? In this article, Beauty and Tips explores the reasons for it, as well as the ways to solve it.



You know what it’s like. You slept well last night and should be bouncing today. Instead, you’ve only been at work for an hour and already can’t stop yawning. You can’t focus on the tasks that need completing because you feel so darn tired. What gives?



A good night’s sleep is an important part to the feeling energised and awesome puzzle. But it’s only one part. There are other things that need to be just right, too. For a lot of people, it comes down to the wrong dietary choices.



For example, too little iron in your system can lead to iron deficiency. This makes a person feel weak, sluggish, irritable and unable to perform tasks at their optimum. You’ll find iron in foods such as spinach, eggs, beans, and lean beef.



If, instead, you’re the champion of the world when it comes to macronutrients and practically survive on junk food, it can be a reason why you still feel tired after getting what you deem to be a good night’s rest. Junk food is stocked with simple carbs and sugar, and those cause spikes in your blood sugar levels, which are followed by crashes. What follows are bouts of fatigue.



Another big reason why you still might feel tired despite getting a good night’s sleep is stress. Stress is mentally exhausting. So even though we’ve slept well, we’re still feeling its effects throughout the day. We’re constantly fretting about something, and it’s this worrying that is putting a strain on our wellbeing.



It taxes our system and leaves us feeling more tired than we probably should be. For some, the answer is more simple. After a great night’s sleep, they decide to skip breakfast. This is a big No-No. Why? Because breakfast is SO important for fuelling you up with the energy you need to ace the morning. If you miss out on those vital early nutrients, you’ll arrive at work already feeling sluggish and yawning.



Another simple reason for constant tiredness could be your alcohol habits. While a solitary glass of wine (or two) before bed after work seems like a great way to de-stress, it can actually be the reason why you still feel slow and lethargic the next day. Alcohol can be fun at the time, but it can sabotage us, too.



It can cause us to wake up in the middle of the night, and it can dehydrate us – which is another reason why you might be feeling tired after a good night’s sleep. These are some of the reasons why you’re always tired, even after a good sleep. Now let’s take a look at what you can do to improve your situation so that you feel more energised, alert and awake.



Breathe Properly



A lot of us take breathing for granted. We just do it without thinking! Think about it – when was the last time you were aware of your breathing? The thing is that breathing is actually really important for energy, as it helps oxygen flow around your body with greater or lesser efficiency. Spend some time each day practising mindfulness. Become aware of your breathing. Stand up straight, and breathe deeply, not from your chest but from your diaphragm.



Be More Active



Ever noticed that you can be fully alert and energetic until you get into a car? Then, after a while of sitting down, you’re yawning! It happens, and it’s because sitting down can affect how deeply we breathe. It also slows our heart rate down. If you have the type of job that requires you to sit down a lot, take 5 minute breaks each hour and walk around. Be more active, stretch your muscles and do something. Get moving!



Take Naps



Wanna know the secret as to why some people can stay awake until early hours of the morning while the rest of us are snoozing on the sofa by 10pm? It might be because they take naps, they are a lifesaver for anyone who wants to stay productive until late at night. Just a 30 – 60 minute nap in the late afternoon can give you a huge boost in energy. It doesn’t matter if you feel like you got a good sleep last night. Try napping and see if it doesn’t boost performance and alertness.



Drink More Water



Are you drinking enough water? If you aren’t, this could be the reason you feel tired, even after a good sleep. Without enough water, you could become dehydrated without even realising it. In fact, lots of us become dehydrated without realising it. And even just 2% of usual fluid loss can result in a sharp drop in our energy levels. This is because dehydration leads to a change in blood volume, which then thickens our blood. When this happens, it becomes much harder for our body to transport nutrients and oxygen with much efficiency. The result? Tiredness.



Eat Breakfast



You woke up feel refreshed after a good night’s sleep. You’re ready to seize the day. Awesome! But then you go and commit a massive error by skipping breakfast. Not cool! Now, when you arrive at work, you’re no longer feeling refreshed and ready to seize the day. Could it be because you missed breakfast? Most likely!



Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It provides the fuel your body needs to keep you going through the morning until dinner. Skipping it will leave you feeling so sluggish that you’ll wish you could go back to bed. Try a health breakfast of either eggs, oatmeal or lots of fruit.



Eat Healthier



Lastly, you’ll struggle with tiredness if you’re eating the wrong things. Eat junk all the time, and your blood sugar levels will spike before crashing. Aim for a healthy, well-balanced diet made up of fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains and nuts and seeds.