Accra Sex Party Organisers Arrested

The Ghana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the National Security and the Ghana Police Service, over the weekend arrested a group of people who were organising a sex party in Accra.



The Authority also closed down a Hotel in Gbawe, a suburb of Accra, where the sex party had been arranged and advertised.



The Authority revealed this in a statement and cautioned that it will continue to work with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to close down and prosecute tourism enterprises and event organisers involved in “these acts that cast a slur on the image of Ghana”.



“The Authority will stop at nothing to sanitise the industry towards promotion and marketing Ghana as a safe and sustainable tourism destination,” the statement added.



The Authority further condemned the increasing spate of advertising of sex parties and other related sex activities in hotels, nightclubs, movie houses, pubs and other tourism establishments in the country.



The Authority further cautioned stakeholders and the public that the Tourism Act 2011, Act 817 that established it, tasked it to among other things, investigate and take measures to eliminate illegal, dishonourable, unsound and improper activities in relation to any activity regulated under the Act.



To this end, the Authority said it will not hesitate to invoke the relevant sections of its establishment Act on Advertisement and Promotion to bring all illegal acts and any perpetrator to book.



There has been an increase in advertisements of sex parties on social media platforms, inviting patrons to orgies at a fee.





