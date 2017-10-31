TESCON Backs S.A. High Commissioner's Comment

Related Stories The president of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) – a student group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) – of the Kumasi Technical University, Amofa Amankwah Elvis, has backed comments made by Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr George Ayisi-Boateng, that his priority as a government representative in that country is to serve the interest of members of the NPP before any other Ghanaian.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng, in an interaction with the TESCON members over the weekend, indicated that since he is representing the NPP government, NPP members are his priority.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng said: “This government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian take it or leave it…



“Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now…”



Mr Ayisi-Boateng has since come under flak for his statement, which many Ghanaians have described as divisive. Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire him.



But speaking on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM, Mr Elvis told show host, Moro Awudu, that Mr Ayisi-Boateng had not said anything wrong.



“He [Ayisi-Boateng] was speaking to motivate students so that they can participate in all party activities. He was highlighting more on this issue because of the vandalism and vigilantism that is going on in order to motivate the students not to engage in those things. So he said that to purposely motivate the students and no bad idea was behind it. So I don’t see why honourable Okudzeto should take up this issue... He was speaking to TESCON members and NPP faithful, it wasn’t a programme organised by SRC or any public organisation to say…” the TESCON president stated.



According to Mr Elvis, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only employed members of their party when they were in government “so if His Excellency Ayisi-Boateng is also motivating students and party faithful, what is wrong with it? I think it’s better he said it”.





