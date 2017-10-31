Anti-ECG Privatisation Suit Trashed

Related Stories The Labour High Court on Tuesday, October 31 dismissed an interlocutory injunction application filed by workers of the state power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), seeking to halt the privatisation of the ECG.



The workers sued the government over their redundancy packages. Before going to court, the workers staged a nationwide demonstration against the government over the severance package.



The presiding judge, Justice Lorrenda Owusu, held the view that there may be a case or question to be tried in the substantive matter before her, however, she could not establish that on the balance of convenience, the ECG workers do stand to suffer any serious damages as compared to the serious hardship, and or damages, that the state is likely to suffer if an injunction is granted to stop the implementation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).



The court thus dismissed the application for an interlocutory injunction and pledged to ensure that there is an expeditious trial of the substantive matter before the court.





