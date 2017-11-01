Police Intercept Car Loaded With AK47, Ammunition

Related Stories A team from the Ashanti Regional Highway Patrol Unit has intercepted a private Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number AS 1108-17, along the Kumasi-Obuasi highway, loaded with a gun and ammunition.



A search conducted in the vehicle revealed a white fertilizer sack containing an AK47 assault rifle and 56 rounds of live ammunition plus two empty magazines.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, told the media on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at a press conference that: "Two persons, the driver and one other occupant on board, Ibrahim Owusu Sekyere, 37, and Abubakari Mahama, 40 years respectively, were immediately arrested to assist in investigations."



During the interrogation, she said suspect Abubakari Mahama claimed ownership of the weapon and ammunition and mentioned suspect Amadu Yakubu, a 51-year old Ivorian, as the source of the weapon and ammunition.



He, however, indicated to the police that he collected the weapon from one Amadu Yakubu from Nyamoransa, near Cape Coast in the Central Region to be sold in Kumasi for a fee.



"On Sunday, 29th October 2017 at about 1:30pm, suspect Amadu Yakubu who had travelled to Kumasi to collect the proceeds from the sale of the weapon and ammunition was subsequently arrested by the police to assist in investigations.



“Suspect Amadu Yakubu also admitted to police in his caution statement of having sold the said weapon and ammunition to Abubakari Mahama. That he got the weapon and ammunition during the Ivory Coast civil unrest and brought some to Ghana from Abidjan for sale," she said.



Suspect Abubakari Mahama, according to ASP Juliana Obeng, after his arrest, offered a bribe of GH¢3,500 to the police in order to be let off the hook, but the police declined.



Both suspects, Abubakari Mahama and Amadu Yakuba are all in police custody assisting in investigations and would be put before court for prosecution after investigations are over.



In another development, personnel from the Regional Anti Armed Robbery Unit have also retrieved thirteen 13 locally made single barrel guns from two blacksmiths at Asonomaso, a suburb of Kumasi.



The suspects, Opoku Mensah Isaac, 49, and Samuel Kumah, 39, have since been arrested upon police intelligence and assisting police investigations.