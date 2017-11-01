Parliament Queries DVLA On New Licence

Related Stories Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport has directed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to furnish it with the cost build-up of the Smart Drivers’ Licence which will be rolled out from Wednesday, 1 November.



This comes after some stakeholders kicked against the new driving licence which is aimed at weeding out fake licences from the system.



The new licences will also cut out middlemen, popularly known as ‘goro boys’, from the licensing regime by November 7, 2017.



Speaking to Class News after a meeting with officials of the DVLA, Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Ayeh-Paye said the committee will ensure that concerns of drivers and other stakeholder are addressed before the implementation.





